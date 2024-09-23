Two held for murder of man over business rivalry

Two persons were arrested for murder of a businessman who dealt in silver in Hupari area of Kolhapur district, said police. A case has been registered at Gokul Shirgaon police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Sunday evening at Silver Zone in Hupari Industrial Estate when deceased Brahmanath Sukumar Halande, 31, was alone at home.

Police said, deceased lived with his parents. On Saturday his parents went to their hometown near Nipani in order to complete some personal work. Taking benefit of it, two assistants, identified as Pravin Sukumar Halande, the brother of the accused and his friend Anand Khemalapure, entered his home on Sunday evening and stabbed Brahmanath.

The accused also stole 10kg of silver, cash and other valuables from his house.

Digambar Gaikwad, assistant police inspector at Gokul Shirgaon police station said, “The deceased and his brother accused Pravin were in the silver business. Pravin suspected that his brother was trying to influence his customers which was affecting his business. In addition to that there were property related issues between the two brothers. Hence angry over these issue, accused decided to eliminate his brother with the help of his friend Anand.’’

Anand was involved in an attack on the deceased along with Pravin, said Gaikwad.

A case has been registered at Gokul Shirgaon police station under relevant sections and further investigation in the case is going on.