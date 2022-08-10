Two held in Pune for posing as policemen, stealing motorcycles

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested two persons for allegedly posing as policemen and stealing motorcycles and selling them in the outskirts of the city.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Narayan Bansode (31), a resident of Thomas Colony, Mamrudi and Shrimant Vinayak Survase (29), a resident of Vahlekarwadi Chinchwad. Police arrested them from Gurudwara chowk, Vahlekarwadi, on Tuesday.

Police have recovered 14 motorcycles worth ₹6, 96,000 from the accused arrested.

According to police, during patrolling, officers Rohit Pinjarkar and Umesh Wankhede got a tip-off of two persons visiting Gurudwara chowk in connection with motorcycle thefts. Accordingly, they laid a trap and caught the accused.

Manchak Ipper, deputy commissioner of police of the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate, said, ‘‘The accused used fake police identity cards and threatened people they would lodge a police complaint against them and took away the motorcycles.’’

They wore police uniforms and carried fake identity cards so that they could travel hassle-free across the city, they thought that no one would question them, added Ipper. “Many people did not lodge a police complaint against theft of their motorcycle, as accused threatened them,” said Ipper.

Krishnadev Kharade, senior police inspector at Chinchwad police station, said, “Taking advantage of fake police uniforms, the accused took people in confidence and sold the motorcycles.”

Police said, the accused sold the motorcycles in the outskirts area of the city so that it would be easier for them to escape after the theft. Many times, without authority they asked motorcycle riders about valid documents and driving licenses. If they failed to produce valid documents accused seized their motorcycles.

There are 10 motorcycle theft cases registered at various police stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas, out of which five cases are registered at Chinchwad police station, two cases at Nigdi and one each case in Sangvi, Viman nagar and Faraskhana police stations.