Two held in Pune for posing as policemen, stealing motorcycles
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested two persons for allegedly posing as policemen and stealing motorcycles and selling them in the outskirts of the city.
The accused have been identified as Deepak Narayan Bansode (31), a resident of Thomas Colony, Mamrudi and Shrimant Vinayak Survase (29), a resident of Vahlekarwadi Chinchwad. Police arrested them from Gurudwara chowk, Vahlekarwadi, on Tuesday.
Police have recovered 14 motorcycles worth ₹6, 96,000 from the accused arrested.
According to police, during patrolling, officers Rohit Pinjarkar and Umesh Wankhede got a tip-off of two persons visiting Gurudwara chowk in connection with motorcycle thefts. Accordingly, they laid a trap and caught the accused.
Manchak Ipper, deputy commissioner of police of the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate, said, ‘‘The accused used fake police identity cards and threatened people they would lodge a police complaint against them and took away the motorcycles.’’
They wore police uniforms and carried fake identity cards so that they could travel hassle-free across the city, they thought that no one would question them, added Ipper. “Many people did not lodge a police complaint against theft of their motorcycle, as accused threatened them,” said Ipper.
Krishnadev Kharade, senior police inspector at Chinchwad police station, said, “Taking advantage of fake police uniforms, the accused took people in confidence and sold the motorcycles.”
Police said, the accused sold the motorcycles in the outskirts area of the city so that it would be easier for them to escape after the theft. Many times, without authority they asked motorcycle riders about valid documents and driving licenses. If they failed to produce valid documents accused seized their motorcycles.
There are 10 motorcycle theft cases registered at various police stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas, out of which five cases are registered at Chinchwad police station, two cases at Nigdi and one each case in Sangvi, Viman nagar and Faraskhana police stations.
20-year-old booked for getting minor girlfriend pregnant, acquitted
Mumbai: A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act) court recently acquitted a 20-year-old for impregnating his minor girlfriend, holding that the relationship was consensual. The court rejected the prosecution's case that sexual relations with a minor girl could not be considered consensual. The girl claimed that the accused used to follow her and they soon became friends later, the friendship blossomed into an affair.
AESL’s Aakash Chaudhry forks out ₹137 crore for a bungalow at Kautilya Marg
Mumbai: Two big ticket property deals in Delhi and Mumbai have created a buzz in the realty market. While one is an individual purchase in Delhi's Chankyapuri, the other is a commercial rental deal in Goregaon, Mumbai. On August 1, Managing Director of the tutorial chain Aakash Educational Services Ltd, Aakash Chaudhry, registered the purchase of a bungalow at Kautilya Marg for Rs 137 crore.
1.6 lakh eligible students out of 2.5 lakh register for JEE-Adv exam
Registrations for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) ended on Thursday and of the 2.5 lakh eligible candidates, only 1.6 lakh students have completed the process. 50 foreign nationals have also registered for the exam. JEE-Adv is the one window exam for admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). In 2020, and 2021 only 1.60 lakh students finished the registration process, and less than 1.5 lakh students eventually appeared for the test.
Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir
Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
