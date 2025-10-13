Two hostel rectors booked for assaulting students in Kolhapur

Pune:Kolhapur police have booked two hostel rectors for allegedly assaulting minor students at a private residential educational institute in Talsande village of Kolhapur district. This came to light while police were investigating a viral video showing students, aged between 12 and 13, being beaten with bats and wooden sticks by other students. The disturbing visuals prompted immediate action by the education department and police. (Shutterstock)

A team of officers from the Secondary Education department of the Kolhapur Zilla Parishad went to the institute to conduct an inquiry. at the institute. However, the fact-finding team who visited the premises on Saturday was shocked when the students, while recording their statements, complained that not just their hostel mates, even two rectors of the institute had also physically assaulted them over minor disciplinary issues. They told the officials that around 16 students - all minors - were beaten with rods and pipes by the duo.

Taking serious note of this, education officer Suvarna Sawant, who was in the fact-finding team, lodged a complaint against the rectors against whom the students had brought allegations - Suhel Shete and Abhishek Mane. Consequently, the institute has suspended both accused from their duties pending investigation. Police have also booked the two under Section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 75 and 82 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Reacting to the developments, Kolhapur superintendent of police, Yogesh Kumar, clarified that the case was not related to ragging. “First, I want to clarify that this is not a case of ragging. The incident seen in the video occurred in April, towards the end of the academic year. Police and the education department took cognisance of the video. Based on the department’s inquiry and the complaint filed by them, we have registered a case and begun an investigation,” he said.

Kumar confirmed that the victims as well as the accused seen in the video are minors, and that police have sought guidance from the Juvenile Justice Board for further legal action while ensuring the protection of the children’s rights.

He also appealed to parents to approach the police without fear or hesitation if they come to know that their child is facing any kind of abuse in schools or hostels. “Parents should not worry about the cancellation of their child’s admission. They should report such incidents freely. Educational institutes must also take responsibility by conducting counselling and training sessions for their staff,” he added.

Meanwhile, another video started making rounds on social media on Sunday, showing a fight between students from a different educational institute in Kolhapur district.

Commenting on the second video showing students hurting each other, additional superintendent of police, B. Dheeraj Kumar, said, “Prima facie, it appears that this video is old. However, we will investigate the matter.”

