John Bolton pleads guilty mishandling classified documents: Ex-Trump advisor faces 5 yrs prison sentence, $2.25 mn fine
John Bolton pleads guilty to unlawfully retaining national defense information in federal court.
John Bolton, who previously served as the national security advisor under President Donald Trump, entered a guilty plea in a Maryland federal court on Friday morning for one count of unlawfully retaining national defense information.
Bolton is subject to a maximum sentence of five years in prison along with a potential fine of $2.25 million. His sentencing is scheduled for October 28.
When Judge Theodore Chuang inquired if Bolton wished to plead guilty, Bolton responded, "I am, your honor, and I’m sorry for that," as per MS Now.
A segment of the hearing held in the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt was sealed due to concerns regarding national security.
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Bolton was indicted 8 charges
Bolton, a long-time critic of Trump, was indicted in October by a grand jury on eight charges related to the transmission of national defense information and ten charges concerning the retention of national defense information.
According to prosecutors, the remaining charges in the indictment will be dismissed at the time of Bolton's sentencing.
On August 22, FBI agents conducted a raid on Bolton's residence in Bethesda, Maryland, as well as his office in Washington, D.C., as part of the Department of Justice's criminal investigation into his activities.
Bolton held the position of national security advisor to Trump from April 2018 until September 2019.
Who is John Bolton? A look at his career
Bolton is among three prominent adversaries of Trump who have faced federal criminal charges since Trump resumed his presidency for a second non-consecutive term in January 2025.
The other two individuals are former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Comey was accused of making a false statement and obstructing justice related to testimony he provided to the Senate nearly five years ago. James was indicted on allegations of bank fraud and providing false information to a financial institution regarding a mortgage she secured to purchase a three-bedroom residence in Virginia.
In November, a judge dismissed both cases against Comey and James, determining that the lead prosecutor in these matters, who was appointed by Trump, had been improperly appointed.
Comey faced another indictment on April 28 in a federal court in North Carolina for allegedly threatening Trump’s life by sharing an Instagram photo of seashells arranged to spell out "8647."
Both Comey and James have refuted any allegations of misconduct, asserting that they were targeted by the Department of Justice due to their opposition to Trump.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More