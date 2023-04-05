Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune: 17-year-old girl murdered over an alleged affair, 2 minors detained

Pune: 17-year-old girl murdered over an alleged affair, 2 minors detained

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 05, 2023 07:17 PM IST

Two minors have been detained by police in Pimpri-Chinchwad, India, for the murder of a 17-year-old girl over an alleged romantic affair with another person.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have detained two minors for the murder of a 17-year-old girl over her alleged affair with another person. The incident occurred on April 1 at Chikhali.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have detained two minors for the murder of a 17-year-old girl over her alleged affair with another person. The incident occurred on April 1 at Chikhali. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have detained two minors for the murder of a 17-year-old girl over her alleged affair with another person. The incident occurred on April 1 at Chikhali. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police, a missing complaint of the 17-year-old was filed at Chikhali police station on April 2. While investigating the case, the police sought help of a mobile service provider to get her details. Post the technical analysis, police traced her last known location near Gharkul Chikhali area.

Her body was found on Tuesday evening after a search operation. The mother of the victim has filed a complaint, said officials.

Rajendra Barge, police inspector (Crime) said, “Prime accused was in a relationship with the victim. Two-three days before the incident, the girl told the accused that she is dating someone else in jest. However, the accused took it seriously and hatched a plan to kill the girl.”

On April 1, the accused asked the girl to meet him. He took her to an under-construction site in Gharkul area. He and his aide allegedly killed her with a sickle and fled from the spot, said officials.

According to Barge, last year, the victim has registered a case against the accused under charges of rape and impregnating her. The accused is an on-record criminal and was earlier booked under sections of 307 and 376 of the IPC.

Police have detained both the minors. A case under sections of 302,364,363, and 34 of the IPC has been registered and investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipc murder relationship search operation + 2 more
ipc murder relationship search operation + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out