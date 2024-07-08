Two more test positive for Zika virus infection; cases stand at 11 in Pune

With two more people testing positive for the infection, the Zika virus transmission continues to surge in different parts of the city. The latest results take the total number of cases in Pune to 11. Following the recent trends, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials have started surveillance and containment activities in Kharadi and Karvenagar areas, the officials said on Sunday. The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, and joint pains. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC has reported Zika virus infection in two patients—a 42-year-old woman from Karvenagar and a 22-year-old male from Kharadi. The samples of the patients were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and the reports received from NIV confirmed virus infection in their samples, the officials stated.

“The woman who tested positive works at the insurance department of a private hospital. She complained of viral fever for over one week and later developed rashes. The treating doctor at a private hospital sent her samples for testing to NIV. Her samples have tested positive for the infection on Saturday,” Dr Kalpana Baliwant, health officer of PMC, said.

As per officials the 42-year-old woman is stable and taking medicine on an outpatient department basis. Her house in Karvenager is located at a distance of a kilometre from the hospital. Following this, entomological surveys and containment measures have been started in the area since Sunday morning.

The second patient is a 22-year-old male from Kharadi, who came for treatment at PMC run- Kodre Hospital, Mundhwa. He complained of fever and rashes for a couple of days. His samples were sent to NIV, who confirmed the virus infection, said the officials.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “The male resides in Kharadi which comes under the jurisdiction of the Yerawada- Ahmednagar Road ward office. The respective ward officials have been alerted to conduct preventive measures that will be implemented in and around his residence,” he said.

The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, and joint pains. The Zika virus can be passed from a person before their symptoms start, while they have symptoms, and after their symptoms end. Zika virus in pregnant women can cause congenital microcephaly, Guillain-Barre syndrome and other neurological complications, said officials.