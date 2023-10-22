Two scrap labourers injured in fire at Bhosari

PUNE Two scrap labourers were injured after a major fire broke out at Ahura Ice Factory, Landewadi in Bhosari area of the Pimpri-Chinchwad city on Saturday. Due to a welding machine, a small fire broke out at the factory which spread rapidly due to plastic, and thermocol material used at cold storage of the factory and two workers got trapped in it. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The injured labourers have been identified as Kolumuddin Alam,19, and Subuk Moontaj, 26, both natives of West Bengal.

According to Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade department, scrap removal work at the company was underway and four labourers were deployed for the same. Due to a welding machine, a small fire broke out at the factory which spread rapidly due to plastic, and thermocol material used at cold storage of the factory and two workers got trapped in it.

“Somehow, they managed to jump off from a height of 15 feet and got injured said,” Dilip Gaikwad, official from fire brigade department Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

According to the fire brigade department injured workers were shifted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON