Two Shiv Sena leaders extend support to Shinde camp
Former MLA from Purandar Vijay Shivtare, ex-corporator Nana Bhangire , along with his supporters in Pune met Eknath Shinde at Lohegaon airport on Saturday and extended their support to the chief minister.
They later felicitated Shinde at Hadapsar on his way to Pandharpur. Shinde arrived at the airport from Delhi after concluding his two-day visit and headed to Pandharpur where he will perform puja at the famous Vitthal Rukmai temple on account of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Sunday.
Bhangire, a three-time corporator who represented ward number 46 in the Mohammadwadi-Hadapsar area, is the first former corporator from Pune to express support for the Shinde faction.
Sena had a total of 10 corporators at 164 member bodies in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Their term ended recently with the government appointing an administrator to the civic body.
“I am thankful to our CM for always helping me and my ward through development projects. After consulting with my supporters from the ward, we have decided to extend our support to Shinde,” said Bhangire.
“There are several Sena functionaries, office-bearers and workers from Pune who are in touch with Shinde and are ready to join him,” said Bhangire.
When Shinde and rebel MLAs were camping in Guwahati in Assam, Shiv Sena workers had ransacked the office of party MLA Tanaji Sawant in Pune. Sawant represents Paranda legislative assembly seat in Osmanabad.
TN bizman, staff abducted from Delhi rescued by Haryana special task force
The special task force of the Haryana police, with the help of Delhi Police's special cell, on Friday night rescued a yarn manufacturer-cum-exporter from Tamil Nadu and his staff, who were lured into coming to Delhi for a multi-crore international yarn deal and then abducted and held captive for ₹50 lakh ransom, from Shyam Nagar in Delhi, said police officials on Saturday.
Ludhiana | Soon, Gulmohar, Amaltas, Jacaranda blooms to add burst of colour to skyline
Soon, flowering trees – Gulmohar, Amaltas and Jacaranda – will paint the Ludhiana skyline between Lodhi Club to Phullanwal Chowk – in vibrant shades of red, yellow and mauve. The municipal corporation will plant 465 saplings along the kilometre-long stretch on either side of the road as part of a project to plant 15,000 saplings of flowering trees across the city.
To prevent illegal dumping, PMC to lift debris of more than 10 metric tonnes
The Pune Municipal Corporation has initiated the facility for transporting the debris directly from the site to prevent individuals from dumping debris (rubble and construction material) at locations not designated by the civic body. The Pune civic body, as per the decision taken this week, will lift debris of quantity more than 10 metric tonnes and dump it at designated sites.
To expedite structural audit of Chintels Paradiso DTCP to seek fixed timeline
To expedite the structural audit at Chintels Paradiso, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) will hold a meeting with the experts from IIT Delhi and the representatives of the private testing agency, who have been hired for the purpose so that the exact timeline of the entire exercise can be finalised, said district town planner Amit Madholia, who inspected the residential complex on Saturday and interacted with residents.
Fraudster held for using fake papers to obtain blood units
LUCKNOW: A fraudster was caught by the medical staff in Balrampur hospital, for allegedly using fake signatures of doctors to obtain blood units without donation. “This man used to obtain blood requisition forms, fill up patient details and forge signatures of doctors and also chief medical superintendent, mentioning that the blood should be issued without donation in exchange,” said chief medical superintendent of the Balrampur hospital, Dr GP Gupta, which is a government sector hospital.
