Two Shiv Sena leaders extend support to Shinde camp

Former MLA from Purandar Vijay Shivtare, ex-corporator Nana Bhangire , along with his supporters in Pune met Eknath Shinde at Lohegaon airport on Saturday and extended their support to the chief minister.

They later felicitated Shinde at Hadapsar on his way to Pandharpur. Shinde arrived at the airport from Delhi after concluding his two-day visit and headed to Pandharpur where he will perform puja at the famous Vitthal Rukmai temple on account of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Sunday.

Bhangire, a three-time corporator who represented ward number 46 in the Mohammadwadi-Hadapsar area, is the first former corporator from Pune to express support for the Shinde faction.

Sena had a total of 10 corporators at 164 member bodies in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Their term ended recently with the government appointing an administrator to the civic body.

“I am thankful to our CM for always helping me and my ward through development projects. After consulting with my supporters from the ward, we have decided to extend our support to Shinde,” said Bhangire.

“There are several Sena functionaries, office-bearers and workers from Pune who are in touch with Shinde and are ready to join him,” said Bhangire.

When Shinde and rebel MLAs were camping in Guwahati in Assam, Shiv Sena workers had ransacked the office of party MLA Tanaji Sawant in Pune. Sawant represents Paranda legislative assembly seat in Osmanabad.