Two women arrested for gold theft attempt at Dagdusheth temple in Pune

The Vishrambaug police have arrested two women who tried to snatch a gold chain of a child waiting with his mother in a queue for Ganpati darshan at Dagduseth Halwai temple on Sunday. Police constable Ganesh Kate, the investigating officer in the case said that the offence was lodged on Sunday evening and the duo has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrested accused have been identified as Madhuri Santosh Dukale (23) and Kavya Tanveer Jadhav (21), both residents of the railway lines area.

According to the police, Sonali Borate was carrying her son to the temple complex; while waiting in the queue for darshan the duo attempted to steal the gold chain around the neck of the child. She immediately noticed the act and raised an alarm.

Borate informed a security guard present at the spot who caught the duo and handed them over to the police.

