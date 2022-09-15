Unable to pay mobile loan, woman kills grandmother in Pune

PUNE: Debt, threats from loan sharks and despair forced a 24-year-old woman to murder her grandmother and steal her gold ornaments on Tuesday morning.

The accused, identified as Gauri Dange (24) of Akashnagar, Warje, confessed to strangling her grandmother Sulochana Dange (70).

According to the Warje-Malwadi police, Dange, who stayed in the same house, first strangled her grandmother and then cut the veins of her hands.

According to the police, Dange, who was working at a private bank credit card call centre, was suffering from a medical illness and undergoing treatment. She could not afford heavy medical expenses. Her father was unemployed since last two- three months as he had to undergo a medical surgery. These situations compelled her to seek options to get money and got trapped in the mobile instant loan applications.

Police said that the accused had borrowed money from more than five different mobile instant loan applications and borrowed new loan to clear previous loan. Last month, she had borrowed ₹9,000, but failed to repay it and daily faced harassment from their mobile loan representatives. They threatened to morph her photo and post it on social media. In order to get rid of loan representatives, she hatched a plan of robbery at her own house in which she killed her grandmother and stole her gold ornaments.

A neighbour found her lying on the floor of the house when he went to switch on the water pump near her home. The elderly woman had injury marks on her hands and neck.

Dattaram Bagave, police inspector (crime), “The accused cleverly hatched the robbery plan to show her grandmother was murdered. However, she was not firm on her answers during the interrogation.’’

Bagave said that as it was a daylight murder in crowded area, a team was formed under the guidance of senior police inspector Shankar Khatke, assistant police inspector (API) Rukmini Galande, PSI Narendra Munde, PSI Amol Sawant, PSI Nitin Kakurde and PSI Parve Rameshwar. CCTV came footages, CDR and other technical details were collected.

Galande said, “She sold stolen gold ornaments to a jeweller and paid Rs13,000 to the online mobile loan application company. As she was not firm in her answers, we crosschecked her mobile details and locations and found that she was near her house during the incident. Later, she confessed to the crime as she required money to clear the loan. Dange had borrowed money from her friends and relatives and we are investigating the case.”

The Warje-Malwadi police have registered a case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 397 (robber or dacoit, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt) of IPC.