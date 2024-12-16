Unpaid electricity bills leave Anganwadis in dark, citizens step in 

The merger of 23 villages into Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits has caused confusion over the payment of 58 Anganwadis functioning in these villages. For the past one-and-half years, electricity bills for 58 Anganwadis in these newly merged villages have remained unpaid, creating hardship for children and staff. A similar incident was reported recently at the Anganwadi in the Bavdhan area. (HT PHOTO)

Citizens and social activists have complained to the Women and Child Development (WCD) department requesting immediate action.

“For the past two years, electricity bills for several Anganwadis in Pune city have been unpaid. Three months ago, MSEB cut the electricity connection leading to severe disruption in essential services. This has deeply impacted the development and safety of children who rely on these centres for nutrition, care, and education,” read the complaint.

A similar incident was reported recently at the Anganwadi in the Bavdhan area. The citizens and activists from the Bavdhan came together and contributed ₹13,500 and paid the electricity bill for the Aanganwadi.

“The issue primarily affects Anganwadis in the 23 villages merged with the PMC limits, where jurisdictional ambiguity seems to have delayed resolution,” Adv Krunnal Gharre, a social activist who raised the issue with the WCD, said.

Previously, the electricity bills for these Anganwadis were paid by the respective Gram Panchayat offices. However, after these Anganwadis were merged under the jurisdiction of the PMC, it led to confusion about who should bear the responsibility for paying these electricity bills.

Dilip Hirwale, child development project officer (CDPO) has written to the WCD commissioner, stating that the MSEB has issued disconnection notices to these Anganwadis, and the power supply to some of them has already been cut off.

Manisha Biraris, nodal officer, ICDS, informed, “We will make arrangements for solar power for these Anganwadis. The issues have already been informed to the WCD, Commissioner. The amount is less but there is confusion over who should pay the bills. However, not all but around 4 to 5 Anganwadis are facing the issue.”