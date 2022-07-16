Vegetable prices soar amid low supply in Pune due to incessant rainfall
PUNE Due to heavy rains, the supply of vegetables has been affected and the prices have increased in the wholesale and retail markets respectively. The prices are expected to remain high for at least a week, said officials.
“Since last five days, there has been less supply of vegetables to the market due to which there has been an increase in wholesale and retail prices. Once rainfall activity slows down, rates are expected to come down but for the next week prices may continue to remain high,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president of Market Yard Commission Agents.
“Many farmers have also suffered damages due to heavy rains so prices are expected to remain high. On Sunday, we are expecting an increase in vegetable supply,” said Bhujbal.
Datta Kalamkar, head of the vegetable section at Gultekdi Market Yard, said, “On Saturday the market was closed. On Friday (July 15) a total of 55 trucks came which includes 10- vegetables and leafy vegetables, 27 - onions, garlic and potato, and 18-fruits). On Sunday the supply is expected to increase.”
“I came to Mandai to get vegetables at reasonable rates, but prices are high here as well. In Kothrud tomato was sold at ₹90 per kg,” said Vrundha Kulkarni, a housewife residing at Pratik Nagar.
A vegetable seller from Kothrud said, “We are not getting fresh vegetable supply from the Mandai, as many farmers are not able to come here due to incessant rainfall. These wholesalers are giving us old stock at new rates. I hope on Sunday we get more supply of vegetables in the wholesale market.”
Rohit Shukla from Parihar Chowk, Aundh said, “The retail vegetable owners are taking advantage of the situation and looting people. In every area, retailers are selling vegetables at different rates. At least they should have uniformity in rates.”
“I think prices of vegetables will continue to swell as farmers from not only Pune district are affected by rains but also nearby areas,” said Nikita Sharma, IT Professional from Koregaon Park.
-
Road widening project: Ayodhya admn again issues warning to traders to vacate shops
The Ayodhya administration on Saturday once again issued a warning to shopkeepers to vacate their shops for the road widening project in the temple town or else, they will be forcibly evicted. Traders, in turn, accused the administration of backtracking on the assurance given in a joint meeting on Friday that no forcible eviction would be carried out during the ongoing Sawan month.
-
PFI member wanted by Bihar police arrested by U.P. ATS from Lucknow
In a press note senior ATS officials said Nooruddin Jungi alias Nooruddin Advocate was wanted in the case registered at Fulwari Sharif police station in Patna (Bihar) in connection with a plot to cause disturbance during the PM's visit there on July 12. A senior ATS official, who is in the know of things but not authorised to speak, said several literature related to PFI have been recovered from him.
-
KGMU signs MoU with CBMR for better research in interdisciplinary areas
The Centre of BioMedical Research and King George's Medical University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research in various interdisciplinary areas. “The MoU aims at research in areas like biomarkers discovery, drug discovery, biomedical devices, data sciences, clinical biochemistry, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorder,” said a press statement from CBMR on Saturday. The MoU was signed by professor Alok Dhawan, director, CBMR and Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri, vice chancellor of KGMU.
-
23 samples sent to NIV Pune for zika testing
The state health department has sent 23 samples for Zika testing at National Institute of Virology Pune after the second case of zika was tested positive on July 13 in Palghar district. The results of the tests are awaited. Zika is a mosquito-borne human flavivirus. Speaking about the situation, state entomologist, Dr Mahendra Jagtap, said that after the second case of Zika infection was detected in Palghar district, the state health department is on alert.
-
Develop viable solutions for welfare of humanity: Union minister to IIT-Kanpur
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said with the strong backing of research, innovation and entrepreneurship, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) should strive to improve the ease of living and develop viable solutions for the welfare of humanity. The minister said this while laying foundation stone of the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology (GSMST) and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur campus.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics