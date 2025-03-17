Vijay Shivtare accuses local Congress, NCP (SP) leaders of being land broker agents

While work on the Purandar Airport has gained momentum, Purandar taluka MLA Vijay Shivtare of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) has accused local Congress and Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (SP) leaders of being land broker agents. Shivtare has demanded that land acquisition be carried out through ‘direct payment’ method so that farmers get better rates for their lands. Shivtare has demanded that land acquisition be carried out through ‘direct payment’ method so that farmers get better rates for their lands. (HT PHOTO)

“The only solution to expedite the proposed international airport project in Purandar taluka is land acquisition through ‘voluntary purchase’ and ‘direct payment’ on the lines of the Samruddhi Expressway. If land is acquired through voluntary purchase, affected farmers will receive fair compensation, ensuring that they do not suffer losses. This will also speed up the land acquisition process. Therefore, continuous follow-up will be carried out to ensure that the airport project is implemented without delay,” said Shivtare.

The Purandar Airport project has been stalled for the past five years. However, with the Bharatiya Janata Party/BJP-led government back in power both at the state and national level and Murlidhar Mohol appointed as the union minister of state for civil aviation, hopes for this project have been revived.

Shivtare added, “After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government came to power in the state, there was an attempt to change the location of Purandar Airport. However, the aviation and defence departments refused to approve the change. And now with the support of the Mahayuti government, we will try to give maximum compensation to farmers for their lands. There are many local leaders from the Congress and NCP (SP) who are land broker agents unnecessarily opposing this project for years.”