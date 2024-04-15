Vishal Patil likely to file nomination from Sangli on April 16

Even as senior leaders from the state Congress unit have been trying to placate Vishal Patil, he is firm on contesting Lok Sabha polls from Sangli parliamentary seat. Patil has already collected nomination form and is likely to submit the papers as an independent with the support of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Tuesday, said sources close to him. (HT HOTO)

Patil has already collected nomination form and is likely to submit the papers as an independent with the support of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Tuesday, said sources close to him.

“Even after our claim over the seat, alliance partner Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its candidate for Sangli. Considering the emotions of the party workers, Patil is likely to file papers on Tuesday,” said a leader close to Patil requesting anonymity.

UBT Sena has fielded wrestler Chandrahar Patil for Sangli.

When contacted Vishal Patil, he refused to comment on the issue.

Patil along with his supporters will reach the famous Ganesh temple in Sangli and after seeking blessings, following which Patil will file his nomination papers, said the leader quoted above.

Meanwhile, senior state and national Congress leaders have already made attempts to convince Patil and another senior leader from party Vishwajeet Kadam, asking them to support alliance candidate.

Sources close to Kadam said, “All senior Congress leaders are creating pressure on Kadam to avoid any step which will create disputes in alliance.”

According to political observers, Vishal Patil is using pressure techniques to convince senior Congress party leaders till the last minute. But it seems that it’s too late for Congress now to bag the seat.

As a seat was already given to Sena (UBT) alliance partners, it is highly impossible to change tickets at the last minute.