Wait for the metro line extension continues

Pune: Commuters’ wait for the extension of the currently operational Metro line is likely to be prolonged, as the one-year service period expires on March 6. Metro officials set new deadlines for route extension for an entire year, but as we approach the deadline, no substantial progress has been noticed.

Following the launch, it was expected that every three months, the Metro route would be extended, but this has not been the case, and passengers must still contend with the 12km route - Vanaz to Garware (6km) and PCMC to Phugewadi (6km) for unforeseen future.

The 31km route was initially expected to be completed by March 2023.

The civil court station was designated as the priority area, but it has yet to receive certification from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

The model code of conduct is in effect for the bye-elections in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad, meaning Maha Metro officials could not comment on the work progress.

“Unless the metro is not extended, people are not going to use the facility. Authorities should complete the remaining work as soon as possible so that we can benefit from the service,” said Pankaj Kakade, a bank official.

In December 2022, approximately 90 per cent of civil court station work was completed.

Minor details of the various stations remained unfinished. Even the work of many continues - at Vanaz station, the work on the staircase on one side continues.

The Metro received a positive response from Pune residents for the first three months, but now only a small number of people use it daily.

“I take the Metro from Vanaz to Garware College station,” Sujal Disa explained.

“However, after Garware College, I hire an auto rickshaw or the PMPML to Deccan Gymkhana or PMC. We’ve been hearing about expansion from authorities for a year now, but nothing has happened. I hope to have the 31km route completed by the end of 2024.”