Waterlogged roads bring 350 civic staff to clean stormwater drainage lines in Pune
The rains that lashed the city on Sunday exposed the shoddy stormwater drainage line works done by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) even as it claimed of cleaning and clearing it under the pre-monsoon works. The waterlogged areas left many residents stranded.
Around 350 PMC staff were on duty at 80 locations across the city on Monday, cleaning manholes and stormwater drainage lines.
Santosh Tandale, head, PMC drainage department, said, “We have got a list of 80 locations that reported waterlogging such as Bhagyodaynagar in Kondhwa, Mahesh Society, Bibwewadi and others areas in peths like Kasba peth, Mangalwar peth and Ghorpodi peth, Timber market and Karvenagar. We have deployed 25 people in each ward office to expedite the work of clearing choked drainage lines. We finished 80% of work today.”
“Most of the drains were cleared before the monsoon, but with waterlogging, a lot of floating garbage and loose stone particles got stuck inside the garter and choked the lines,” he said.
Several housing societies at various parts of the city complained of water from overflowing drainage and stormwater lines entering their premises. Heavy rains on Sunday resulted in drainage lines overflowing in areas like Katraj, Undri and Hadapsar.
Pune ring road project: Farmer gets Rs5.65 crore for 2.05 acres
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has started granting compensation to farmers for the ring road project and the first award of rupees five crore sixty-five lakh and ninety-two thousand (Rs5.65 crore) has been given to a farmer from Urse for 2.05 acre land. Maval Mulshi sub-divisional officer Sandesh Shirke confirmed that the first compensation of Rs5.65 crore has been given to the Urse farmer for acquiring 2.05 acre of land.
Court to hear plea seeking treatment for seer in B’luru
The Chitradurga district court adjourned the hearing of the bail application of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru in the sexual abuse case till Tuesday, persons in the know of development said on Monday. Murugha Shri's lawyer is likely to request the court on Tuesday to shift him to Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment due to a heart-related ailment.
Pune may continue to witness intense rainfall till Sept 14: IMD
According to the India Meteorological Department, rainfall activity is likely to be rigorous till September 15 and thereafter active over Maharashtra. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said the weather department has updated and issued their forecast for the city and district. Heavy rainfall and flooding occurred in Pune district during the monsoon season in June and July this year as per the data released by IMD.
DU kicks off UG admissions: Portal opened, session may start on Nov 1
The Delhi University on Monday started the admission process to its undergraduate courses, with the launch of the common seat allocation system (CSAS) portal that will grant seats based on each candidate's common university entrance test (CUET) scores and their stated college/course preferences. Until last year, admissions to DU undergraduate courses were done on the basis of cutoff marks premised on Class 12 board exam scores.
Rain effect: Pune areas without power for 18 hours; WFH and water supply affected
Areas like Dahanukar colony in Kothrud, Panchavati at Pashan, BT Kawade road, parts of Hadapsar faced up to 18 hours of power cuts, disrupting water supply and work from home schedule of many. According to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, power supply was disrupted at most places due to tree falling incidents and waterlogging. To restore power supply, MSEDCL deployed additional manpower in various areas. In Kothrud, the supply was restored by 11:30am.
