‘We were betrayed by people we trusted’: Ketan’s grandfather seeks justice

The grandfather of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, who police allege was pushed to death at Lohagad Fort, joined a candlelight march organised by residents of Belmondo Housing Society in Gahunje on Saturday, demanding justice for the 25-year-old. Ketan Agarwal's family members and society residents hold a candlelight march to pay tribute to him, in Pune on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

“We were betrayed by our own people, whom we had known for several years,” said Devichand Agarwal, who became emotional while addressing the gathering.

Ketan’s family members, friends and residents of the housing society participated in the march, even as Pune rural police questioned the parents and brother of accused Siya Goyal for several hours in connection with the investigation.

Devichand alleged that Siya’s family had pressured her into agreeing to marry Ketan.

“We want the police to investigate everyone involved in this marriage. Siya and Chetan Chaudhary should be awarded the strictest punishment under the law,” he said.

Ketan died on June 18 after falling from Lohagad Fort. Police are investigating it as a suspected murder case. His fiancee, Siya, and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary, have been arrested and are currently in police custody as the probe continues.

Ketan’s mother sought stringent punishment for the accused and action against everyone responsible for the incident.

Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, said the family’s only demand was justice.

“We will continue to fight until we get justice for our son,” he said.

He appealed to people who were present at the fort on the day of the incident to come forward and assist the investigation.

“Some people have messaged us saying they were present at the fort, but they have not approached the police. I request them to come forward. I assure them they will not face any problems,” he said.

The family thanked chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for accepting their demand for a speedy trial and appointing Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor.

Siya’s parents, brother questioned

Pune rural police on Saturday questioned Siya’s parents, Pravin and Puja Goyal, and her brother, Sahil, for several hours at Lonavala Rural Police Station.

“Siya’s parents and brother were summoned for questioning and their statements have been recorded,” a senior police officer said.

Sahil had also been questioned for more than 10 hours on Friday. Siya’s father was briefly hospitalised following her arrest earlier this week.

Police said the investigation has revealed that the accused allegedly deleted phone conversations and cleared their devices’ recycle bins before and after the crime. The mobile phones have been sent to a forensic laboratory to recover deleted data.

(With inputs from agency)