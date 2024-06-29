Will expedite Dapodi-Nigdi flyover work: PCMC

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday said that it has expedited the work on the Dapodi-Nigdi key flyover project and over 30% work has been completed and the remaining work will be completed by March 2025. The flyover is being constructed over the railway cross near the Pimpri dairy farm. (HT PHOTO)

The flyover is being constructed over the railway cross near the Pimpri dairy farm.

It will be 565 meters long and 17.20 meters wide with four lanes. It will also have 1,300 meters 1,300-meter-long and 18 meters wide approach road from Mumbai Pune Road to Power House Chowk, Pimpri. The total cost of the project is ₹65.28 crore.

As per officials, the railway department and PCMC agreed to share the cost of constructing the bridge.

Shrikant Sawane, chief engineer, PCMC, said, the municipal corporation has acquired 5.96 acres of land from the defence department for the construction of a bridge and has paid ₹23.85 crore.

“In January 2022, the design of the flyover bridge over the railway line was approved, and a tender was issued. The construction work will lead to faster travel for the citizens of Pimpri village, Pimple Saudagar, Rahatni areas.”

Pramod Ombhase, joint city engineer, PCMC, said a total of 10 piers will be constructed as part of the project.

“Currently, 7 piers with pier caps have been completed. The footing work for the 8th pier is completed and construction of the pier column is in progress. Scaffolding required for the slab work in Pier 9 and Pier 10 has been erected, and the installation of iron bars is underway. The remaining two piers and the 45-meter flyover final design of the flyover above the railway line have been submitted to the railway department for approval. Once approved, the construction plan will be finalised,” he said.