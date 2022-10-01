Woman RTO officer on duty assaulted in Vishrantwadi, case registered

A bike taxi rider of an online aggregator company was booked by Pune police for physically assaulting a woman assistant regional transport officer at Vishrantwadi. The incident took place on Thursday.

According to police, a squad of RTO officers was tracking illegally operating bike taxi service in the city on Thursday. RTO officials booked a bike taxi from Vishrantwadi by pretending that they were a customer.

According to a complaint filed by the officer, she had booked an online ride and was a pillion rider. When the woman officer asked him for documents, he ignored and threatened her.

When another RTO team tried to stop his overspending bike, he ignored and thrashed the officer and fled from the spot. In this incident, the woman officer sustained major injuries and was rushed to the private hospital for medical treatment.

Ajit Shinde, deputy RTO, said, “A case is registered at Vishrantwadi regarding the incident.”

Shinde said the bike taxi service operated by the said company is illegal in Pune; hence we have decided to trap them. Soon we will launch a programme to stop such illegal transport services operating in the city.

Sharad Mali, assistant police inspector, said, “ We have registered a case as per the complaint filed by the victim. No arrest is made in the case yet.”

Vishrantwadi police have registered a case under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) , 189 (Threat of injury to public servant) and 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).