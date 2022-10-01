Woman sexually abused, cheated of 66 lakh in Pune; two persons arrested

The Dehu road police have arrested two persons in connection with ₹66 lakh land fraud wherein they had also sexually abused a woman between July 10, 2021, till January 6, 2022.

Police are yet to arrest one more person in the case.

The police have invoked IPC 376 (rape ), 406 and 420 (cheating) against the accused. The victim lodged the FIR on September 29 at Dehu road police station.

The accused approached the victim and told her that they know a piece of land which could be a good source of investment and income. One of them coaxed the woman to liquidate her fixed deposit and used the amount to buy land which he had not shown to the woman. The victim later realised that she had been cheated. But before that one of the accused threatened to kill her. He also sexually exploited her on several occasions and took ₹66 lakh from her on the pretext of buying land. The woman lodged an FIR against the accused who had hatched the conspiracy together, investigators said.

Assistant police inspector Kunda Gawade is investigating the case.