World Osteoporosis Day: Rise in cases among senior citizens

PUNE: Being confined to indoor spaces due to the pandemic has impacted the movement and overall wellbeing of senior citizens making them more dependent on caregivers. On the occasion of World Osteoporosis Day on October 20, doctors have advised senior citizens to remain active even while staying indoors and maintain bone health. Osteoporosis is a condition in which bones become weak and brittle.

About Osteoporosis, Dr Tushar Deore, consultant-spine specialist at Jupiter hospital, Pune, said that senior citizens haven’t stepped out much due to fear of infection during the pandemic. “With pre-existing conditions like hypertension, diabetes and arthritis, many senior citizens may face mobility issues due to Osteoporosis. Because of lack of movement, overall physiology goes down, more so in the geriatric population. Limited functionality also makes them more dependent on physical activity. Hence, geriatric patients should try to engage in yoga activities through online platforms. There are plenty of online and television programmes that focus on light movement exercises at home to improve physiology,” Dr Deore said.

He advised increasing the intake of proteins, minerals, vitamins, green leafy vegetables and fruits that provide calcium along with light movement exercises. For those who eat non-vegetarian food, it is easier to get these through their food, Dr Deore said. The younger population too is facing a lot of calcium deficiency, he added.

“There is an increase of almost 75% in backaches and muscle dysfunction among the young population. This is primarily due to bad posture while working from home,” said Dr Deore.

Sharing similar views, Dr Nitin Bhagali, Pune-based orthopaedist said that along with Osteoporosis, senior citizens are also suffering from Osteomalacia. “In simple language, Osteomalacia is soft bones. In Osteomalacia, the bones are weakened and can break due to the lack of vitamin D. Senior citizens are reporting more cases of Osteoporosis and Osteomalacia,” Dr Bhagali said. Many are reporting loss of bone mass due to the lack of vitamin D, he added.

“Many senior citizens are suffering from backaches while changing position. Everyone should maintain their bone mass, as the loss of bone mass starts in the early 20s. It increases among women who are going through menopause and men show problems post the age of 70. To maintain bone mass, diet and exercise are a must,” said Dr Bhagali.