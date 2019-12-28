Pune records 16 degrees Celsius, yet to witness winter chill

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:57 IST

Pune Even as Pune is yet to witness winter chill, the mercury was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius while Mahabaleshwar reported 15 degrees Celsius. Mercury dipped in parts of Vidharbha with Nagpur recording 5.1 degrees Celsius while Nashik city on Saturday registered the lowest temperature this winter season with mercury hovering at 11.4 degree Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pune city continues to be generally cloudy with very light rain on December 29 and December 30 with minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius, while on 31 December 2019, the weather will be hazy with a minimum of 16 degree Celsius and maximum of 30 degree Celsius, according to IMD.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low pressure area over southwest Arabian Sea that lies over southwest Arabian Sea and adjoining west central Arabian Sea with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric level, has now become less marked.

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD, “The temperatures in Vidharbha are down because of northerly component where north easterly component of wind is reaching in that area, otherwise in Maharashtra the wind is in Southerly direction hence the temperatures are above normal.”

Chandrapur recorded minimum of 5.4 degrees Celsius and Wardha was at 7 degrees Celsius.

Night temperatures were appreciably below normal in some parts of west Rajasthan and Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

While night temperatures were markedly above normal in some parts of Madhya Maharashtra and appreciably above normal in some parts of Konkan and Goa, Tamil Nadu.

Pnne city continues to be generally cloudy with very light rain on 29 December and 30 December with minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius, while on 31 December 2019, the weather will be hazy with a minimum of 16 degree Celsius and maximum of 30 degree Celsius.