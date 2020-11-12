e-paper
Pune rural police arrest man posing as Indian Army officer

Pune rural police arrest man posing as Indian Army officer

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 21:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: A man was arrested by the Pune rural police for posing as an Indian Army officer. A woman was also held in the case, according to the police. The military intelligence officials helped the police locate the accused, according to senior inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of Pune rural police local crime branch (LCB).

The accused was identified as Ankit Kumar Singh (23) of Utsav Society in Kirkitwadi area of Pune and a native of Hasanpur in Amroh region of Uttar Pradesh, according to the police.

The police have recovered 10 identification cards, two mobiles, a tablet, a printer, laptop, duplicate documents, and Indian Army officer uniform including shoes, waist-belt and a cap with the emblem.

“Inputs from banks are awaited to check if he is part of an Army recruitment racket. Banks are closed for Diwali,” said Ghanwat.

The police on tip-off nabbed a man posing as Lieutenant Colonel on Wednesday. He is alleged to have duped people under the guise of an officer. A woman named Meenakshi who claims to be his wife was also arrested. A case has been lodged at a local police station.

