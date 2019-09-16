Pune spine surgeon loses life in e-way road accident on his birthday 

pune

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 20:15 IST

The Sancheti Hospital and Orthopaedic Centre was all set to celebrate the 45th birthday of Dr Ketan Khurjekar on September 16, however, the joyous ocassion soon turned tragic after Dr Khurjekar’s sudden demise in a road accident on Sunday night.

Dr KH Sancheti, founder of the hospital who groomed Dr Khurjekar, said, “We had preparations in place for his birthday which we were supposed to celebrate on Monday after his return from Mumbai, but now we are planning a tribute. I remember every year, at the hospital, there was a birthday celebration and an in-house party. He will be remembered even more now as his death came as a shock to all of us,” he said.

Born on September 16, 1975, Khurjekar came from a middle-class family with his father being a lawyer.

The young doctor wanted to do substantial work in spine surgery research for deformed paraplegic patients and had special interest in paraplegic patients rehabilitation, said Dr Sancheti.

Dr Khurjekar is survived by his wife and two daughters.

