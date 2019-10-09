Pune sports tracker: Maha, Odisha claim sub-jr kho kho titles

pune

Oct 09, 2019

PUNE A summit clash between Maharashtra and Odisha in both boys and girls categories ended with both states winning a title each as the action-packed week-long 30th Kho Kho Sub-Junior National Championships ended at Albert Ekka Kho Kho Stadium, Hotwar in Ranchi on Sunday.

The boys’ team from Maharashtra won the finals defeating Odisha by eight points and an inning to defend their crown. The Odisha girls’ on the other hand emerged victorious as they sent the defending champions back home with a close seven-point win. Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh finished third and fourth in the boys category, whereas the third and fourth place in the girls category was shared by Karnataka and hosts Jharkhand, respectively. Talented Maharashtra player, Ravi Vasave’s performance was adjudged the best in the tournament and he was awarded the prestigious Bharat Award, while Odisha’s Ananya Pradhan fetched the Eklavya Award for her all-round performance.

FA to introduce new courses in India

Pune: Bharati Vidyapeeth, in joint collaboration with The English Football Association (FA) UK, have scheduled new FA courses at the Abhijeet Kadam Football Development Centre (AKFDC).

Les Howie, Head of Grasroots Delivery, Football Association Education, Technical Directorate of The FA Group England, announced the FA Courses for India.

FA Coaches from the English Football Association will visit Bharati Vidyapeeth Abhijeet Kadam Football Development Center in November 2019 for delivering the FA courses.

The benefit of completing the international coaching course at AKFDC will be considered as competent and technically fit for the FA Level 1 coach.

The Director of AKFDC, Kuldeep Gaikwad, informed that courses will be open to students who have cleared SSC / HSC with compulsory 50% English language. Foreign national can also take on the courses but will have to submit the attested copy of passport and visa apart from the other mandatory requirements.

Tanya Ahuja, Aparajita Singh, Shruti Mane claim school squash titles

Pune: Tanya Ahuja, Aparajita Singh and Shruti Mane claimed titles in their respective age groups at the Divisional School squash championship, organised by the Sports and Youth Services, government of Maharashtra, and Pune Squash Racket Association, at the David Lloyd Club, Wakad, on Monday.

In the girls under-14 category Tanya Ahuja of St. Mary’s School bagged an 11-7, 11-8, 11-9 win over Gayatri Sontake of Shri Wardhaman Vidyalaya, Walchandnagar.

Aparajita Singh of Indus International School, Pune, won in the girls under-17 category trouncing Sandhya Dhangeswami of Shri Veertapaswi Chandravir Shivacharya High School 12-10, 11-5, 11-9.

In the girls under-19 category Shruti Mane of Symbiosis College of Arts & Commerce emerged victorious over Samruddhi Kadam of Gandhinatha Rangji English Medium School, Solapur 9-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-8 to claim the title.

The top five players from the event have been selected for the state school squash championship.

Half marathon has athletes running the water conservation message

Pune: Pune Road Runners, Avrom Sports and HDFC Bank Unite joined hands to spread the message of water conservation with a half-marathon scheduled on Sunday, October 13. The HDFC Unite Pune half-marathon will begin from Pune Rural Police Ground on Pashan Road at 5 am with the participants propagating a message of water conservation, said Dr Vivek Billampelly of Pune Road Runners, at a media conference to announce the half-marathon. Also present on the occasion were Manoj Thakur, Rakesh Kumar Relan of HDFC Bank Unite and Rohit Roy of Pune Road Runners. The run is being organised over three distances - 21km, 10km and six km. The 6-km run will begin from the Police Ground and head on to Baner road to Hotel Green Park, will turn at Hotel Bhairavi and finish at Abhimanshree.

The 10km run will also take the same route on Baner road, passing Veritas, will turn back from Dutt Mandir and end at the police ground. The 21km half-marathon will take the same route till Veritas, turn left on Baner-Pashan Link road to reach NCL and Pashan chowk before ending at the starting point.

