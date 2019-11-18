Pune sports tracker: Scholarship to u-15, u-17 Pune district team players

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:21 IST

Pune: Poona District Metropolitan Badminton Association (PDMBA) approved a new scholarship scheme for players selected to represent Pune in the under-15 and under-17 age groups at the executive committee meeting held on Monday (November 11). A total of 16 players will be paid a monthly scholarship of Rs 5,000 from July 2019 till the month in which the Pune district championship 2020 will be organised. The new teams are announced after every Pune district championship. Thereafter, the newly selected team members of these categories shall be eligible to receive the scholarship. According to PDMBA, the scholarship will help players to mitigate the cost of their coaching and equipment and encourage them to perform better. The first cheque for July-October 2019 was handed over to selected players during the prize distribution ceremony of Yonex Sunrise VV Natu Memorial All India senior ranking badminton championship 2019 by Ravindra Shisave, joint commissioner of police, Pune. Subsequently, the amount will be electronically transferred to the bank account of players at the end of every month.

T’LAC Academy, PYC Hindu Gymkhana A win Dr Pramod Mulay TT championship

Pune Suhas Kulkarni, Anil Rasam, Nitin Toshniwal, Manish Rawat, Satish Kulkarni, Subodh Deshpande, Sarika Varade, Anagha Joshi and Ujwala Marathe lift individual titles while T’LAC Academy and PYC Hindu Gymkhana A teams clinch team championships at the second edition of Dr Pramod Mulay Memorial Veterans state ranking table tennis championship 2019. The event was organised by PYC Hindu Gymkhana and Pune District Table Tennis Association, at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana’s Community Hall on November 11.

Suhas win the men’s singles 65+ title after pulling off a 11/7, 12/10, 11/9 against Percy Mehta. In the men’s singles 60+ final, second seed Anil upset top seed Prakash Kelkar 7/11, 8/11, 11/6, 11/8, 11/7. Solapur player Nitin nabbed an easy 12/10, 11/2, 11/3 win over Ram Kadam in the men’s singles 50+ final, while his city mate Manish annexed the men’s singles 40+ title as he registered an 11/4, 11/8, 11/9 victory over Kedar Moghe.

In the men’s singles 70+ final, Satish edged past Dilip Kudtarkar 11/6, 7/11, 11/5, 11/7, while Subodh clinched the men’s singles 75+ title after a surprising 11/3, 11/1, 11/4 win over top seed Satish Shirisath of Nashik.

In the women’s singles 40+ final, Pune’s Sarika upset top seed Sushma Mogare of Thane 3/15, 8/11, 11/3, 12/10, 11/6, while Anagha registered a convincing 11/4,11/2,11/4 victory over Sneha Padhye in the women’s singles 50+ final. Ujwala earned a 11/7, 11/2, 11/4 win over Suhasani Bakre in the women’s singles 60+ final.

In the team event (40+ and 50+), T’LAC Academy scraped past PTKS A 3-2, while PYC Hindu Gymkhana A trounced Forza 3-1 in the 60+ team Event.

VVCA lift PMP trophy u-14 cricket title

Tanishq Khedkar’s unbeaten 94 off 109 balls guided Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy to a 62-run victory over Nashik Sports & Fitness Academy at the PMP trophy u-14 cricket tournament organised by PMP Group Pune. The matches were played at the Vision Cricket Academy ground on November 15. Varroc Vengasarkar Cricket Academy put 267 runs on the board losing just 2 wickets in 43 overs, with Abhijit Pawar scoring 75 and Vaibhav Agam remaining unbeaten at 54. In the second innings, Nashik Sports & Fitness Academy was bowled out for 205 runs in 36.2 overs with Skasham Kadlag and Akshat Singh claiming 3 wickets each. Vedant Sonawne’s 59 runs off 59 deliveries and Prasad Dinde’s 53 runs off 63 were not enough for the team as they saw Varroc Vengasarkar Cricket Academy lift the trophy.

Scorecard: Varroc Vengasarkar Cricket Academy: 267/2 in 43 overs (Tanishq Khedkar not out 94 (109), Abhijit Pawar 75 (98), Vaibhav Agam not out 54 (39), Om Bhabad 10 (11); Parth Tathed 1-46, Vedant Sonawane 1-32 bt Nashik Sports & Fitness Academy: 205 all out in 36.2 overs (Vedant Sonawane 59 (59), Prasad Dinde 53 (63); Skasham Kadlag 3-43, Akshat Singh 3-49, Om Bhabad 2-50, Soham Gaikwad 1-16).

Dolphins defend championship title at the PYC-Pusalkar Su-Rak-Sha Components PYC Premier League 2019

Defending champions Dolphins asserted their supremacy as they won the title at the PYC-Pusalkar Su-Rak-Sha Components PYC Premier League 2019 for the second consecutive year. The PYC-Pusalkar Su-Rak-Sha Components PYC Premier League 2019 is organised by PYC Hindu Gymkhana and conceptualised and managed by Kara Intellect. In the finals played at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana ground on November 17, an all-round performance by Ashwin Shah was the highlight of the game. Shah scored an unbeaten 29 runs and claimed 1 wicket, giving away just 4 runs to guide Dolphins to a 6-wicket win over Skylarks. Dolphins restricted Skylarks to 42 runs, claiming 4 wickets in 6 overs and then hammered 43 runs losing 2 wickets and winning the seventh edition of the competition and lift the Late Mr Dyaneshwar Agashe trophy.

Kapil Dev to attend Finale of Elpro Sports Festival

Former cricketer Kapil Dev will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of Elpro Sports Festival organised by Elpro International School in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday. The festival started on November 9. Elpro Sports Festival aims to encourage the spirit of true sportsmanship, dedication and harmony amongst all. The ace cricketer will felicitate winners of intra and inter contests, besides interacting with the school’s students. The festival participants were tested in sports, including cricket, football, basketball, throwball, table tennis, archery, carrom, chess and long jump. All the events were organised at Dhyanchand rooftop multi sports facility on the school’s premises.

Riya Habbu clinches 3 gold at SGFI national badminton

Pune’s Riya Habbu from Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA) bagged three gold at the 63rd edition of the SGFI national badminton tournament played at the Olympic Stadium, Chhindwara from October 11 to 15. Riya was a part of the under-17 girls’ team that won the gold medal. The second gold for the NKBA trainee came in the under-17 girls’ singles category where she defeated Pragnya from Andhra Pradesh 15-10, 15-1. In the girls’ doubles category, the pair of Riya Habbu and Hrissha Dubey got the better of Navdha Manglam and Sonali Singh with the scoreline of 15-11, 15-10 to walk away with yet another gold medal.

Under-14 Varroc Cup begins on November 19

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has organised the Varroc Cup cricket tournament for boys under the age of 14 years on behalf of Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy in Pune. The competition will commence on November 19 and the final is scheduled for November 22. The hosts, Varroc Cricket Academy, will play with five more teams from Pune across three different venues. The other teams participating in the tournament will be PYC, Aryans Cricket Academy, Poona Club, Deccan Gymkhana, and Club of Maharashtra. The 40-over matches will be played place at the Varroc Cricket Ground, Aryan’s Cricket Ground and Poona Club Cricket Ground. The final of the tournament will be played at the Varroc Cricket Ground. The man of the match winners, best batsmen, bowlers, fielders and players of the tournament, as well as the runners-up and the winning team will be honoured in each match. Former Indian captain Dilip Vengsarkar will be present at the venue for the final encounter on November 22.