Pune sportstracker: Vidya Bhavan rule at u15 football tourney

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 19:28 IST

PUNE Host Vidya Bhavan School’s boys and girls teams clinched the titles in the inaugural PDES under-15 inter-school football tournament organised and played at Vidya Bhavan School grounds.

In this eight-a-side inter-school football tournament, six schools participated. In the boy’s finals Vidya Bhavan registered a 3-1 win over St Jude’s high school, Dehu road. The match was dominated by the hosts. Gavin Lobo, Daksh Desai and Neel Dagde scored for Vidya Bhavan, while Abusufiyan Shaikh scored for St Jude School.

In the girls finals, Viday Bhavan outplayed St Patrick’s, 5-0. Natasha Swamy scored two goals while, Kshitija Nimhan, Ria Rajesh and Anika Prasad scored one each.

In the girl’s category, was Anika Prasad adjudged best player, while Kavery Swami and Prarthana Shinde of St Patrick’s were adjudged best goalkeeper and best defender, respectively.

Results Boys: Vidya Bhavan School 3 (Gavin Lobo 9th, Daksh Desai 18th, Neel Dagde 36th) bt St. Jude’s High School 1 (Abusufiyan Shaikh 27th)

Girls: Vidya Bhavan School 5 (Natasha Swamy 5th, 44th, Kshitija Nimhan 9th, Ria Rajesh 26th, Anika Prasad 36th) bt St. Patrick’s School: 0

Sunil Kumar has eyes set on Olympic qualification

Greco Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar, who has won three consecutive gold medals at the national championships in the 87kg weight category is now training to get selected to represent India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kumar has been selected to represent India at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers which will held at Xian, China in March.

“I want to deliver my best show in qualifiers to get selected for the Olympics,” said Kumar, who feels grapplers of Iran and Kazakhstan are threat to Indian wrestlers in major tournaments.

Kumar, who competes in 87kg weight category, won a silver medal in the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship in China in April 2019.

Karan Chauhan wins MMA gold

Pune’s Karan Chauhan won his second national MMA medal in the featherweight category after he clinched the gold at the MMA Indian Open in Hyderabad on Sunday. The 20-year-old had to settle for a bronze medal in last year’s edition.

Chauhan won the final bout with a successful armbar submission manoeuvre . “My journey through the tournament was brilliant as I ensured everything went my way,” said Chauhan.

“I made all the necessary changes in my training and my mindset, and was able to secure a national title to kick off 2020 exactly as I said I would,” said Chauhan.

Yaantra Eagles win Poona Club Golf League

Yaantra Eagles clinched the second edition of the Poona Club golf league championship at the Poona Club Golf Course recently.

The team collected nine points leaving behind Kirloskar Green Rangers with eight points who ended up as runners up.

Poona club captain Swastik Sirsikar gave away the prizes.

Results :Team championship: 1. Yaantra Eagles, 2. Kirloskar Green Rangers; 3. Lexicon Lord of the Irons; Player of the tournament: Ankit Mishra (11 pts); Chetan Rigzin (11 pts); Best junior player: Avneesh Somayaji (10 pts); Best senior player: Kanwal Guliani (10 pts); Best lady player: Deepa Singal

Nitten, Ajay, Shrikant bag double crown

City-based National seniors tennis campion Nitten Kirrtane (45+), Ajay Kama (55+) and Shrikant Parekh (65+) bagged a double crown each on day when Pune players bagged eight of the twelve titles at the 2nd Solaris Cup Senior National tennis tournament at Solaris courts, Mayur Colony on Wednesday.

In the 35-plus section, Ravindra Pandey defeated Dnyaneshwar Padale 6-2, 6-3 to claim the singles title. In the doubles final, defending champion Mandar Wakankar, in company of Abhishek Tamhane, beat Ravindra Pande and Girish Mishra 6-4, 6-3.

Seasoned veteran Kirrtane dominated the 45-plus section. In the singles, Kirrtane put aside Akhil Mathur 6-0, 6-1. Later, Kirrtane joined forces with Prashant Sutar to stamp out the challenge of Sunil Lulla and Jaydeep Wakankar 6-1, 6-0.

The 55-plus section had Ajay Kamat wwin the singles against Gujarat’s Yogesh Shah 6-0, 6-2 and later, along with Meher Prakash put aside RV Ramaraju and Madhukar D 6-0, 6-3.

In the 65-plus age-section, Nashik’s Shrikant Parekh claimed the singles title downing Ekanath Kinikar 6-1, 7-5 and later partnered T Padmalu to put aside Dr Ajit Pendharkar and VLSN Raju 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles showdown.

Results: (Finals)

35+: Ravindra Pandey bt Dnyaneshwar Padale 6-2, 6-3;

45+: Nitten Kirrtane bt Akhil Mathur 6-0, 6-1;

55+: Ajay Kamat bt Yogesh Shah 6-0, 6-2;

65+ : Shrikant Parekh bt Ekanath Kinikar 6-1, 7-5;

Flame University Corporate Cricket T20 League from Feb 15

Hosts Flame University, who are also last year’s runners-up, will take on Maersk in the opening match of the Flame University Corporate Cricket T20 League on February 1 at the Flame University Campus in Lavale.

The opening day will also see Capgemini playing HCL in this 5th edition of the tournament , which will be played over the weekends from February 1 to March 22.

The tournament will be played in T20 format. The winning team will pocket Rs 51,000 in prize money and a trophy while the runners-up team will get a trophy and Rs 31,000.