Punjab: ASI who fired at friend’s wife arrested from Khanna

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:08 IST

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhpal Singh, alias Sukha, who had opened fire on a friend’s wife from his service weapon on January 14 was arrested from Khanna on Tuesday.

During questioning, the ASI told the police that the woman was taunting him for not buying her a mobile phone and he shot at her in a fit of rage.

The police produced the accused before a court on Wednesday and was sent to a day’s police custody. The ASI has already been force retired from service.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said the accused ASI was arrested from Khanna on a tip-off. The police have seized his Hyundai Creta vehicles, service revolver, 26 cartridges and a shell from him.

Agrawal said after opening fire at the woman, the ASI rushed her to Fortis Hospital and had deposited ₹2 lakh with the hospital for her treatment. To keep the incident under wraps, the ASI had taken the medico-legal report of the woman from the hospital by hand, which is why the police came to know about the incident a day after the crime.

The police chief said the ASI had illicit relations with the woman for about 14 years. Their families were aware of it and he was a frequent visitor to her house.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, east) Davinder Chaudhary said three days before the incident, the woman had visited Jamalpur police station to hand over lunch to him. “The mobile phone of the woman fell on the floor and developed cracks. The ASI had promised to buy her a new mobile phone,” he said.

Police said on January 14, when the ASI visited her house, the woman offered him tea and taunted him for coming without the mobile phone, leading to a verbal spat. In a fit of rage, the ASI shot at her.

The ACP said Sukhpal used to financially support her family.

The commissioner of police had forced retire the ASI from service after the incident and formed a special investigation team for his arrest.