e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / Cities / Punjab: ASI who fired at friend’s wife arrested from Khanna

Punjab: ASI who fired at friend’s wife arrested from Khanna

cities Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhpal Singh, alias Sukha, who had opened fire on a friend’s wife from his service weapon on January 14 was arrested from Khanna on Tuesday.

During questioning, the ASI told the police that the woman was taunting him for not buying her a mobile phone and he shot at her in a fit of rage.

The police produced the accused before a court on Wednesday and was sent to a day’s police custody. The ASI has already been force retired from service.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said the accused ASI was arrested from Khanna on a tip-off. The police have seized his Hyundai Creta vehicles, service revolver, 26 cartridges and a shell from him.

Agrawal said after opening fire at the woman, the ASI rushed her to Fortis Hospital and had deposited ₹2 lakh with the hospital for her treatment. To keep the incident under wraps, the ASI had taken the medico-legal report of the woman from the hospital by hand, which is why the police came to know about the incident a day after the crime.

The police chief said the ASI had illicit relations with the woman for about 14 years. Their families were aware of it and he was a frequent visitor to her house.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, east) Davinder Chaudhary said three days before the incident, the woman had visited Jamalpur police station to hand over lunch to him. “The mobile phone of the woman fell on the floor and developed cracks. The ASI had promised to buy her a new mobile phone,” he said.

Police said on January 14, when the ASI visited her house, the woman offered him tea and taunted him for coming without the mobile phone, leading to a verbal spat. In a fit of rage, the ASI shot at her.

The ACP said Sukhpal used to financially support her family.

The commissioner of police had forced retire the ASI from service after the incident and formed a special investigation team for his arrest.

top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities