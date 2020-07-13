e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab bars public gatherings, violators to be booked; weddings limited to 30 people

Punjab bars public gatherings, violators to be booked; weddings limited to 30 people

REVISED COVID-19 GUIDELINES Masks a must at workplaces, offices, closed spaces; state govt ropes in IIT, Chennai, experts to identify past super-spreader gatherings to guide future action

chandigarh Updated: Jul 13, 2020 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A protest being held before the revised guidelines were issued, in Patiala on Monday evening.
A protest being held before the revised guidelines were issued, in Patiala on Monday evening. (Bharat Bhushan/HT)
         

Chandigarh: Stepping up its fight against Covid-19, the Punjab government has put a complete bar on all public gatherings, while restricting social gatherings to five and marriages/other social functions to 30 instead of the present 50.

These are part of the revised guidelines issued today in line with the announcement made on Sunday by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Mandatory first information reports (FIRs) shall be filed against those found violating the curb on public gatherings, which now stand strictly disallowed. A detailed notification issued by the government says joint teams of police and civil administration shall strictly enforce the restrictions on social gatherings (restricted to five under Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in all districts) and weddings and social functions. The management of marriage palaces/hotels shall be held responsible and shall face suspension of licence in case of violation of norms. Further, the management of marriage palaces/hotels/other commercial spaces will have to certify that adequate arrangements for ventilation of indoor spaces have been made.

The state government has also partnered with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Chennai, experts to intensify surveillance, using technology to identify super-spreader gatherings in the past that have resulted in spread, to guide future action.

Wearing of masks has been made compulsory in work places/offices/closed places, as per the new guidelines, with also directs strict enforcement of the health department advisory on air conditioning and ventilation/air circulation. Public dealing in offices may be curtailed to cater to need-based and urgent issues, according to the guidelines, which provide that the online public grievance redressal system recently approved by the cabinet should be extensively used.

There shall be no physical presentation of demand charters by associations, serving of tea, has to be avoided, as are physical meetings of more than five persons, at the workplace, as per the revised management and containment strategy.

To ensure optimum utilisation of health infrastructure, asymptomatic/mildly symptomatic persons with no co-morbidities/vulnerabilities will have to be in Covid care centres/home isolation where applicable. Beds in levels 2 and 3 facilities will not be used to cater to such patients. Further, a person in a level 2 or 3 facility who no longer needs this facility must be referred by way of reverse referral to a lower level treatment facility.

The state government has also clarified that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with private healthcare facilities does not mean blocking of beds for patients referred by the government at a later stage, it only provides the charges payable by the government to its referred patients.

DCs/CPs/SSPs have been mandated to ensure that all hospitals that can undertake care of Covid positive patients have supplied information on their beds availability and are not denying treatment to positive patients.

Cognisant of the risk of water-borne diseases during the monsoon, the state government has also decided on a sanitation drive, to be undertaken by both urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions on campaign basis, for the prevention of dengue/vector-borne diseases.

top news
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
LIVE: Global Covid-19 cases surpass 13 million
LIVE: Global Covid-19 cases surpass 13 million
Top Indian, Chinese military commanders to meet tomorrow at Chushul
Top Indian, Chinese military commanders to meet tomorrow at Chushul
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
Glenmark Pharma drops price of Covid-19 drug Favipiravir to Rs 75/tablet
Glenmark Pharma drops price of Covid-19 drug Favipiravir to Rs 75/tablet
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In