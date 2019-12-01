e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

Punjab: Campaign launched to provide unique ID cards to disabled

chandigarh Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government has launched a special campaign from December 1 to 31 to give unique identity cards (UDIDs) to the persons with disabilities.

Minister of social security, women and child development Aruna Chauhdary said the purpose of the campaign was to create a database at the state and district level of the persons with disabilities so they can avail the facilities without any hardship. For this, www.swaviambancard.gov.in portal has been created.

Physically challenged persons can register themselves at their personal computer, nearest cyber cafe, village suvidha centre, seva centre, health centre, social security office and in the camps of administration.

Chaudhary said persons with disabilities having offline certificate issued by the health department can get this unique identity card. She said that anyone wishing to get a new disability certificate should contact the nearest senior medical officer or district civil surgeon.

top news
Schools to stay closed on Monday, varsity exams postponed after red alert for more rains
Schools to stay closed on Monday, varsity exams postponed after red alert for more rains
Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case
Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
‘Gandhiji’ printed in place of ‘gambling’ in MP class 10 question paper
‘Gandhiji’ printed in place of ‘gambling’ in MP class 10 question paper
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News