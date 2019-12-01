Punjab: Campaign launched to provide unique ID cards to disabled

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:19 IST

The Punjab government has launched a special campaign from December 1 to 31 to give unique identity cards (UDIDs) to the persons with disabilities.

Minister of social security, women and child development Aruna Chauhdary said the purpose of the campaign was to create a database at the state and district level of the persons with disabilities so they can avail the facilities without any hardship. For this, www.swaviambancard.gov.in portal has been created.

Physically challenged persons can register themselves at their personal computer, nearest cyber cafe, village suvidha centre, seva centre, health centre, social security office and in the camps of administration.

Chaudhary said persons with disabilities having offline certificate issued by the health department can get this unique identity card. She said that anyone wishing to get a new disability certificate should contact the nearest senior medical officer or district civil surgeon.