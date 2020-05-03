Punjab changes relaxation timings, Mohali sticks to 7am to 11am

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:17 IST

Even though the Punjab government has changed the curfew relaxation hours to 9am to 1pm, the Mohali administration is sticking to the old 7am to 11am timings.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said they had not received the written order to change the timings. “These may arrive on Monday and we will act accordingly from Tuesday onwards,” he added.

He reiterated that the administration will not allow vehicular movement at any cost unless a person was in acute need. During relaxation hours, people are advised to visit nearby markets on foot and avoid using four- and two-wheelers, he said.

In Mohali city, the shops can remain open during relaxation hours on odd-even basis. Shops with even or odd SCO/ SCF/booth numbers will open on alternate days in line with even or odd date. In Kharar and Zirakpur, shops have been divided into groups on the basis of trade and will open on alternate days as per classification.

In rural areas, all shops can remain open between 7am and 11am while adhering to social distancing and wearing masks. Only a single person of a family is allowed to visit the shops in any area.