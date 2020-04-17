Punjab govt issues show-cause notice to LPU for violating Covid-19 lockdown norms

chandigarh

Days after a 21-year-old woman student and hostel inmate of Lovely Professional University (LPU) near here tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Punjab government issued a show-cause notice to the private institution for violating lockdown norms.

In the notice issued on Thursday, the state higher education and language department asked Phagwara-based LPU, which also has foreign students on its rolls, to explain within seven days on why the no objection certificate issued to it should not be withdrawn for violating government orders and endangering the lives of 3,200 people, and many more.

When contacted over phone, LPU additional director Aman Mittal said, “We have received the letter of the Punjab government and will file the reply.” He declined to comment further.

‘IGNORED GRAVITY OF SITUATION’

The notice said that the Punjab higher education minister had ordered the suspension of teaching in all institutions, including private ones, on March 13. “It has now come to light that in spite of the instructions, ignoring the gravity of the situation and jeopardising the lives of about 3,200 people and thousands of others to which infection can spread, you did not shut down completely,” the notice said.

“Considering the highly infectious nature of the disease and despite the fact that there was sufficient time for you to send all students to their respective homes from March 13 to March 22, but for no reasons you continued with the functioning of the university and the hostels and made no effort to send them to their homes,” it said.

MISLED LOCAL ADMINISTRATION

The notice said: “It might be argued by you that the movement of students was not possible in the light of the complete lockdown. There is no denying the fact that norms about maintaining social distancing were flouted and the administration was informed that the university was shut and vacated, while that was not the case. It is amply clear that you did not pay any heed to instructions of the district administration on March 23 and kept it in dark. When the world is battling this deadly virus and the only remedy is complete isolation, your administration threw all instructions to the winds and put hundreds of lives at risk.”

‘CALLOUS AND IRRESPONSIBLE’

Referring to the 21-year-old Maharashtra student testing positive on April 12, the notice said: “There was a corona positive case in your institution and that too was not handled in right earnest. The university authorities did not cooperate with the district administration and health department in sending the patient to hospital. It is clear from above that your conduct and response of university has been extremely callous and irresponsible.”

At present, the student is undergoing treatment at Kapurthala civil hospital.

The notice also mentioned that the issue of the university functioning despite the lockdown had been raised by “some dignitaries”.Former Hoshiarpur BJP MP Vijay Sampla and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh had taken up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh earlier this week.