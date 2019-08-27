Punjab govt losing credibility by delaying approach road to Dhanansu cycle valley: Hero Cycles MD

cities

The Punjab government would be losing its credibility by delaying the construction of 8.8km-long approach road to the ambitious hi-tech cycle valley being set up in Ludhiana’s Dhanansu village, said Hero Cycles managing director Pankaj Munjal, who was here on Monday to commemorate his company’s 63th Founders’ Day and pay tributes to its founder and his father OP Munjal.

Pankaj said the government had earlier planned to start construction of the approach road in May, but it has not begun till now. “This would affect the government’s credibility at a time when it is working to promote investment in Punjab,” he added.

The cycle valley is being developed on 380 acres in Dhanansu. Hero Cycles is developing an anchor unit on 100 acres allotted to the firm in January. A six-lane approach road has to be laid to connect the cycle valley with Chandigarh Road. The project was initiated by the then Shiromani Akali Dal government in 2016.

Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) managing director C Sibin said a tender was floated, but they could not allot the contract earlier as acquisition process was not completed. “The process for construction of two lanes has been completed now and re-tendering is being done. The acquisition for the construction of other four lanes would be completed by November,” he added.

Munjal on recession, e-bikes and UK market

Pankaj Munjal said that recession in the global market would stay for at least two more years as trade wars were going on at international level. “Only those firms which would work smart can survive in the coming years,” he added.

He said e-bikes have a better future in comparison to e-vehicles. “Hero Cycles would also be focussing on e-bike sector in Kashmir. But final decision has not yet been taken,” he added.

Terming the Indian market unpredictable, Munjal said they were eyeing market in England. We will work on innovation there,” he added.

