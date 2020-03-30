Punjab govt sets up 4 committees to deal with Covid-19 containment

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:29 IST

To streamline management of coronavirus crisis, the Punjab government has constituted four committees to monitor key aspects of health sector response and procurement, lockdown implementation, media and communication, and agriculture and food.

These will report to the State COVID-19 Management Group headed by the chief secretary.

Disclosing this , a spokesperson for the chief minister’s office said these committees would meet as frequently as required.

The health sector response and procurement committee has been constituted with additional chief secretary (ACS), governance reforms, as its chairperson.

Dr KK Talwar and Dr Raj Bahadur would be professional advisors to the committee, which would assess and review all requirements of personnel, material and infrastructure of health and family welfare, and medical education and research departments and ensure timely procurement.

The lockdown implementation committee would be chaired by ACS, home affairs and justice. The committee would review all arrangements related to security and enforcement of law and order.

The committee on media and communication will be headed by secretary, information and public relations.

The agriculture and food committee has been set up under the chairmanship of ACS, development,which will focus on smooth harvesting and procurement of crops, including wheat, potatoes, kinnows and vegetables.