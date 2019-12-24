e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Punjab: Govt to appoint 10 more dist consumer forum presidents

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The government will appoint 10 more presidents of district consumer forums by next month, Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said on Tuesday.

The minister was speaking at a state-level function organised to observe the National Consumer Day at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Ashu said the government will soon hold an examination for the appointment of forum members. Currently, 11 posts of presidents and 20 members are lying vacant across the state.

He said the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, enacted by the government in August this year, will provide safeguards to the consumers against various types of exploitation such as defective goods, deficiency in services and unfair trade practices.

“The state government is aiming to involve the public as well as the NGOs working to increase awareness about consumer rights among the masses,” he said.

Principal secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, KAP Sinha and director Anindita Mitra were also present on the occasion.

Sinha said the government is in the process of establishing district consumer forums in Fazilka and Pathankot districts.

“The Consumer Protection Act will be enforced in the state in the coming two months,” he added.

