Punjab: PWD suspends XEN, SDO for insubordination

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:23 IST

Jalandhar The state Public Works Department (PWD) has suspended an executive engineer (XEN) Rajinder Kumar and a sub-divisional officer Bhisam Lohra, posted in Hoshiarpur, for not following orders to stop construction work at a petrol pump on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur highway. PWD principal secretary Vikas Pratap issued these orders.

The orders also direct chief engineer (headquarters) to send a draft of the charge-sheet against the two officials under section 8 of Punjab Civil Services (punishment and appeals), seeking explanation of the superintendent engineer concerned within seven days. During their suspension period, these officers will report to the office of the chief engineer (headquarters) at Patiala.