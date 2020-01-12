e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Punjab: PWD suspends XEN, SDO for insubordination

cities Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:23 IST
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Jalandhar The state Public Works Department (PWD) has suspended an executive engineer (XEN) Rajinder Kumar and a sub-divisional officer Bhisam Lohra, posted in Hoshiarpur, for not following orders to stop construction work at a petrol pump on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur highway. PWD principal secretary Vikas Pratap issued these orders.

The orders also direct chief engineer (headquarters) to send a draft of the charge-sheet against the two officials under section 8 of Punjab Civil Services (punishment and appeals), seeking explanation of the superintendent engineer concerned within seven days. During their suspension period, these officers will report to the office of the chief engineer (headquarters) at Patiala.

