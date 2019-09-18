e-paper
Punjab Roadways GM, official arrested for graft on conductor’s complaint

cities Updated: Sep 18, 2019 01:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

FEROZEPUR Vigilance bureau on Tuesday arrested the general manager (GM) of Ferozepur depot of Punjab Roadways and a sub-inspector on bribery charge. A spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau said sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh was nabbed red-handed on the complaint of conductor Gurcharan Singh for accepting ₹10,000 from the latter in lieu of some favour. The accused official was arrested on Monday in the presence of two official witnesses. The general manager was arrested on the basis of statement of the accused sub-inspector who claimed that he was taking the money on behalf of general manager Charanjit Singh Brar. The spokesman said the VB team then arrested the GM as there was “concrete evidence” about his involvement.

The VB has booked both the officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act at its police station in Ferozepur. Further investigations are on.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 01:04 IST

