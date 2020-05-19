e-paper
Punjab Roadways, PRTC resume bus services

Punjab Roadways, PRTC resume bus services

The buses will run only within the boundaries of Punjab and Chandigarh, with halts only at bus stands and not at bus stops falling on the way

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 22:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
It is mandatory for passengers to wear face masks at all times during the journey.
Ludhiana Buses of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) will return to the roads on Wednesday after a nearly two-month suspension of services in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The buses will run only within the boundaries of Punjab and Chandigarh, with halts only at bus stands and not at bus stops falling on the way,” said Inderjit Singh Chawla, general manager, Ludhiana depot, Punjab Roadways.

“If the bus is running from Ludhiana to Amritsar, it will halt only at Jalandhar bus stand, not at the bus stops in Phillaur and Phagwara,” he said.

The passengers will have to buy tickets from the counters while maintaining social distancing. It is mandatory for passengers to wear face masks at all times during the journey.

No more than 30 passengers will be allowed in a bus. Two passengers will be accommodated on three seats, with the middle seat kept vacant, while one passenger will occupy the adjacent row with two seats.

Chawla said seats not to be occupied will be marked with cross marks, adding that there was no notification regarding operation of private buses.

