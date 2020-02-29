e-paper
Punjab truck driver held with 350kg of poppy straw in J&K

cities Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:30 IST
Press Trust of India
A Punjab resident was arrested on Saturday after 350 kilograms of poppy straw was recovered from his truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, police said.

The Punjab-bound truck was intercepted at T-Chowk in Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, leading to recovery of the huge quantity of contraband, a police official said.

The driver, identified as Baljeet Kumar of Nowshera village in Punjab, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

Meanwhile, two men — Masheer-ul-Haq of Ramsoo and Anayat Javid from Pulwama — were held with contraband in Banihal area, the official said. He said Haq was carrying 100 grams of charas and a large quantity of banned diazepam and tramadol injections were recovered from Javid. The two were also booked under the NDPS Act, the official said.

