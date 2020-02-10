Pushed off terrace by ‘lover’, her husband, Ludhiana man dies

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:56 IST

A 24-year-old woman and her husband have been booked for culpable homicide after a 25-year-old man, believed to be her paramour, succumbed to his injuries after being pushed off the terrace.

The two accused have been identified as Dolly, 24, of Gobind Colony and her husband Papin, 27. They are currently on the run.

As per the police, the incident took place on January 17 when the victim, Avinash, had gone meet Dolly at her house. Her husband reportedly caught them in an objectionable position following which Dolly told him that Avinash was harassing her. Papin then started thrashing Avinash and eventually pushed him off the terrace with the help of his wife.

Avinash suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital in Ferozepur from where doctors referred him to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. He remained at the hospital for 23 days and succumbed on Sunday evening.

The case was registered on the statement of Avinash’s aunt Rani. She told the police that Avinash worked as a labourer and used to paint buildings. He had met Dolly, who was his sister’s neighbour, around a year ago and developed an illicit relationship with her. The victim allegedly used to meet Dolly when her husband was away. This even as Avinash had got married six months ago.

Inspector Harjinder Singh, Jamalpur station house officer, said a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Dolly and her husband Papin.

The SHO added that it was a sudden quarrel and there was no planning of killing. Moreover, no weapon was used in the crime. According to the preliminary investigation, Avinash had fallen off from the terrace during the scuffle following which a case of culpable homicide was registered against the couple. More sections would be added that in the FIR after investigation, the SHO said.