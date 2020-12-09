PWD, not Central govt body, will carry out Maharashtra MLA hostel revamp

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 01:18 IST

The Maharashtra government has decided to take away the redevelopment project of the Manora MLA hostel from the central government-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Limited and hand it over to the state public works department (PWD) for execution. The state has cited slow progress in the execution of the project for its decision.

The decision was taken in a high-power committee meeting headed by legislative Council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar, speaker Nana Patole and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. The committee has also accorded administrative approval to the ₹875-crore project.

“There was little progress made in the project and hence it was decided to handover the project to the state PWD. We will try to start the construction work by March 2021,” said state PWD minister Ashok Chavan.

NBCC had signed an agreement with the state as the project management consultant to redevelop the hostel project at Nariman Point in July 2018. The project was expected to be completed in 30 months. As per the original plan, two towers of 40 and 25 floors were planned using the proposed 5.44 floor space index (FSI).

Anil Gaikwad, secretary, PWD, said, “We will finalise technical details and float tenders for appointing a contractor to start the construction of the hostel soon.”