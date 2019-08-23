PWD to start re-carpeting three key flyovers in east Delhi

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 17:37 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) will soon start re-carpeting and repairing the “riding surface” of three key flyovers— Nand Nagri, Loni and Gokulpuri—in northeast Delhi.

The department has released a circular announcing that these flyovers will be repaired at the earliest, though no date was mentioned for when the work would start. In the circular, the chief engineer of the region had also been directed to submit monthly progress reports.

Last month, the state government gave PWD the go-ahead to carry out the maintenance work. But, no deadline was fixed for completing this work, a PWD official said, adding that it will take at least two to three months to finish the work, which will be done at an estimated cost of ₹3.09 crore.

“We will improve the riding surface (surface on which vehicles ply) by levelling it with asphalt. Expansion joints of these flyovers will also be repaired. An estimated cost of ₹3.09 crore has been approved by the government. Tendering process will begin soon,” a senior PWD official said requesting anonymity.

The proposal to improve the “riding surface” of these flyovers was drafted by the chief engineer (east) in April this year after conducting a survey of these overpasses.

According to the official, the survey showed that the asphalt layers had come off at various places on these flyovers, making the surface uneven and slowing traffic. Another PWD official said that Nand Nagri, Gokulpuri, Khajuri Chowk and Loni are some of the northeast Delhi areas where traffic jams are common.

“Bad condition of roads, especially at these flyovers, makes the traffic situation worse in these areas. Vehicles move at slowly because of the uneven surface leading to snarls during the morning and evening rush hours,” said a commuter Tarender Singh, who uses the stretch regularly.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 17:37 IST