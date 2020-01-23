R-Day parade rehearsal: Plan your commute, diversions in place today

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:23 IST

Lucknow Citizens will have to plan their commute on Friday as traffic diversions will be enforced at several points between 7 am and 11 am due to the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day (January 26) parade, said officials.

Major diversions will be enforced on the route - from Ravindralay to KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium via Hussainganj, Vidhan Bhawan road, Hazratganj crossing, Mayfair intersection and Hindi Sansthan.

The diversions will also remain effective during Republic Day celebrations on Sunday (January 26).

“Commuters are requested to take alternative routes to reach their destinations, as the entire route would be blocked during the parade rehearsal and traffic would be diverted to other roads,” said Charu Nigam, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic.

The DCP said people were being made aware of the arrangement in advance, as major chaos was witnessed during the first rehearsal on Wednesday.

Charu Nigam suggested that the commuters coming from Alambagh, Mawaiya towards Charbagh should take the route through Latouche Road, as the diversion would remain effective from the Railway Stadium in Charbagh.

She said the diversion would also be enforced at Hazratganj crossing and those coming from Sikandarabad crossing must take the alternative route towards Rana Pratap Marg.

Similarly, diversions will be in place at KKC crossing, Maharana Pratap crossing, Hussainganj crossing, Royal Hotel crossing, Mayfair crossing, Hindi Sansthan intersection and KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium.