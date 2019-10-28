e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Ragpicker falls to death: Security guard arrested

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2019 00:13 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

A security guard employed with a private firm at Kalamboli steel market was arrested on Saturday in connection with the suspected murder of a rag picker.

On October 20, two rag pickers, Kamlabai Jadhav Rathore, 44; and Sunita Rathore, 40, were collecting discarded items at the steel market. A security guard, Santsilan Kaundar, 55, spotted the two and tried to nab them. Satish Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Kalamboli police station, said, “To escape the spot, Jadhav tried to climb the eight feet-high security wall of the market and fell while trying to flee. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died there on Saturday.”

The police suspected foul play in the case and thus arrested Kaundar. “Prima facie, it appears that she lost her balance and fell. But we are probing if it was an accident or if she was killed by the security guard,” Gaikwad said.

Another officer, who did not wished to be named, said, “We arrested the guard as there is confusion over the woman’s death. It is unclear if she died after losing balance or was killed by the security staff. We will wait for the post-mortem report to ascertain anything. Kaundar’s arrest will also help us probe the case further.”

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 00:13 IST

top news
ISIS leader Baghdadi ‘died like a dog’: Donald Trump
ISIS leader Baghdadi ‘died like a dog’: Donald Trump
PM Modi celebrates Diwali with troops near Line of Control
PM Modi celebrates Diwali with troops near Line of Control
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM recalls ‘mature role’ by parties after 2010 ruling
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM recalls ‘mature role’ by parties after 2010 ruling
Cyclone Kyarr intensifies to super cyclonic storm, Coast Guard on alert
Cyclone Kyarr intensifies to super cyclonic storm, Coast Guard on alert
Saudi hosts ‘Davos in desert’ as outrage fades over Khashoggi murder
Saudi hosts ‘Davos in desert’ as outrage fades over Khashoggi murder
Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President
Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities