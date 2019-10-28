Ragpicker falls to death: Security guard arrested

cities

A security guard employed with a private firm at Kalamboli steel market was arrested on Saturday in connection with the suspected murder of a rag picker.

On October 20, two rag pickers, Kamlabai Jadhav Rathore, 44; and Sunita Rathore, 40, were collecting discarded items at the steel market. A security guard, Santsilan Kaundar, 55, spotted the two and tried to nab them. Satish Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Kalamboli police station, said, “To escape the spot, Jadhav tried to climb the eight feet-high security wall of the market and fell while trying to flee. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died there on Saturday.”

The police suspected foul play in the case and thus arrested Kaundar. “Prima facie, it appears that she lost her balance and fell. But we are probing if it was an accident or if she was killed by the security guard,” Gaikwad said.

Another officer, who did not wished to be named, said, “We arrested the guard as there is confusion over the woman’s death. It is unclear if she died after losing balance or was killed by the security staff. We will wait for the post-mortem report to ascertain anything. Kaundar’s arrest will also help us probe the case further.”

