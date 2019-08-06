Rain clouds move, mercury to rise

cities

Gurugram A heavy spell of rain early Tuesday and isolated spells of rain throughout the day, with a partly cloudy sky, brought down the mercury levels.

A maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees below the normal, was recorded on Tuesday, at the Palam observatory. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 25.5 degrees Celsius, one degree below the normal temperature. The minimum and maximum temperatures on Monday were 36.2 degrees Celsius and 25.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

However, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the regional meteorological centre have predicted a rise in the temperature, with Wednesday set to have maximum and minimum temperatures of 32 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“While the cyclonic circulation over Haryana brought a heavy spell of rainfall on Tuesday, the monsoon line is moving towards Rajasthan now, which means rainfall will recede in the coming days. On Wednesday, there will be moderate rainfall. The rainfall will get lighter on Thursday and after August 8, rainfall will decline in the city,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC), India Meteorological Department.

Frequent showers over the last few days have led to an improvement in the air quality. Gurugram, on Tuesday, recorded a reading of 42 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Air Quality Index bulletin, which ranked it in the ‘good’ category.

The level of finer particulate matter (PM 2.5), the primary pollutant, was recorded at 42ug/m3.

According to CPCB officials, the air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally on August 7 and further deteriorate on August 8, oscillating between ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’.

Namita Gupta, an air quality expert, said, “Rains always improve the air quality in the city and showers wash away the pollutants. But, if it doesn’t rain for a few days and the temperatures get lower, the air quality might degrade, as air quality improves under two conditions — during rains and when the temperatures rise. As the air rises, pollutants move upward and the air quality at the ground level improves, especially when PM 2.5 decreases.”

Gupta, however, added that low temperatures, coupled with no or little rainfall and dust storms, lead to an increase in both PM 2.5 and PM 10, during which the air quality will deteriorate.

