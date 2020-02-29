e-paper
Rain in Shimla, snowfall forecast in higher reaches of Himachal

Rain in Shimla, snowfall forecast in higher reaches of Himachal

Snowfall is likely to occur throughout the state till March 1. The weather will remain dry on March 2 and snow and rain will continue from March 3 to 5

Feb 29, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
SHIMLA: Intermittent rainfall accompanied with hail occurred in several places of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Rain accompanied by thunderstorm occurred in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Sirmaur districts and snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts.

The state meteorological department issued a yellow weather warning for the lower hills and orange warning for middle hills.

An orange warning has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts and a yellow warning for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

Meteorological director Manmohan Singh says, “Snowfall is likely to occur throughout the state till March 1. The weather will remain dry on March 2 and snow and rain will continue from March 3 to 5.”

The minimum temperature in Shimla was 6°C, Kufri 2.1°C, Manali 3.6°C, Dalhousie 3.1°C and Dharamshala 7.8°Celsius. The minimum temperature in Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan was 8.1°C, 15°C, 14.6°C and 13.7°C, respectively.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state at minus 2.3°C, while Una was the hottest at a high of 26.6°C.

SNOW-CLEARING UNDERWAY

ON MANALI-LEH HIGHWAY

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday started a snow-clearing operation on the Manali-Leh road in Lahaul and Spiti district. A JCB is being used to clear the chest-deep snow on the road. The BRO team has so far cleared a 46-km stretch of the road. Another BRO team is engaged in a snow-clearing operation on a 27-km stretch of Rohtang Pass.

