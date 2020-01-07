e-paper
Rain lashes Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda wettest at 18mm

Rain lashes Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda wettest at 18mm

chandigarh Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:22 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Rains continued to lash most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature settled several degrees above normal in the two states.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 8.6, 9.8 and 10.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, up to five degrees above normal.

Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded 4.2 mm, 8 mm, 8.7 mm, 6 mm, 1 mm, 1 mm, 18 mm, 12.9 mm and 7.6 mm of rainfall.

The minimum temperatures at Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur were recorded at 10.3, 10.2, 9.6, 9.2, 9.4 and 7.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 10.2, 10 and 11.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, an official of the meteorological department said on Tuesday.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded a low of 10.2, 10.6, 9.7 and 11.2 degrees Celsius, up to five notches above the normal.

Ambala, Hisar and Karnal witnessed 6.8 mm, 1.6 mm and 8 mm rainfall.

Rain boon for rabi crops

Chandigarh Ongoing rain spell is being considered as a boon for the rabi crops, especially wheat, which is sown over 82-lakh acres in Punjab.

“Also, the rain will save and recharge ground water as farmers won’t need to irrigate the crops,” said agriculture secretary KS Pannu.

According to Pannu, the wheat crop is 45-day old and required second round of irrigation. “The rain is beneficial as it brings nitrogen from the atmosphere which boosts the plant growth,” he said, adding that the spell will catalyse photosynthesis once the sunlight comes.

Rain started on Monday and the weather department says it will continue till Thursday.

Punjab agricultural university vice-chancellor BS Dhillon said low-intensity rain across the state will help crop grow better. “Other rabi crops such as mustard and vegetables will also grow better,” he added.

