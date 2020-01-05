e-paper
Home / Cities / Rain likely in western UP

Rain likely in western UP

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: Dense fog at isolated places over the state and rain/thundershowers at isolated places over the western parts of UP are likely on Monday, said Met director JP Gupta.

Moderate fog is likely in the morning in Lucknow and adjoining areas. Thereafter, the sky will be clear. Maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 22 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.

Muzaffarnagar was coldest in UP with minimum temperature dipping to 5 degrees Celsius. Fatehgarh shivered at 6.4 degrees, Agra 6.7, Basti 7, Kheri 7.2, Bareilly 7.4, Aligarh 7.6, Meerut 8.2, Ghazipur 9, and Hamirpur 9.2.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 21 and 12.1°C, which was five notches above normal.

CITIES AND MIN TEMP

Muzaffarnagar 5

Fatehgarh 6.4

Agra (Taj) 6.7

Basti 7 0 -

Kheri 7.2

Bareilly 7.4

Aligarh 7.6

Meerut 8.2

Ghazipur 9

Hamirpur 9.2

Fursatganj 9.6

