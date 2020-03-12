e-paper
Rain, wind flatten crop, farmers seek compensation

Rain, wind flatten crop, farmers seek compensation

The department of agriculture and meteorology has predicted more rain till Friday and has advised farmers against starting water irrigation

Mar 12, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Farmers have reportedly lost 70% of their crop in the recent rain, hail and high-velocity winds in Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts and have asked the government to provide timely compensation.

The region received 11.7mm rain on Wednesday. The department of agriculture and meteorology has predicted more rain till Friday and has advised farmers against starting water irrigation.

Head of the department of agriculture and meteorology ML Khichar said, “On Saturday, Hisar received 35.7mm rain and similar figures were recorded in Fatehabad and Sirsa, too. Due to hailstorms and high-speed winds, farmers have lost crop in these districts.”

Khichar said high-velocity wind and rain could be expected in the region from Thursday evening to Friday morning. A farmer, Subhash Chander of Shikarpur village, said, “The crop was almost ready to harvest, however, it was flattened due to high-speed wind and hail on Saturday and Wednesday. The local administration has asked us to go to the district headquarters (DC office) with photographs of crop loss and insurance documents for compensation.”

Farmers have demanded a special assessment (girdawari). Another farmer, Sube Singh of Adampur Mandi, said farmers in the area had lost at least 80% of their crop.

