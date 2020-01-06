e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Cities / Raj Bala Malik set for second stint as Chandigarh mayor

Raj Bala Malik set for second stint as Chandigarh mayor

Considered to be close to member of Parliament Kirron Kher, Malik was elected to the MC house in 2011 and became mayor the very next year as Congress candidate.

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2020 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
BJP councillor Raj Bala Malik.
BJP councillor Raj Bala Malik.(HT Photo)
         

Chandigarh The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday nominated councillor Raj Bala Malik as its next nominee for the January 10 mayoral elections, guaranteeing her win as her party has two-thirds majority in the 26 member municipal corporation (MC) house.

The Congress, with just five members, has fielded councillor Gurbax Rawat as nominee.

This will be Malik’s second stint as mayor. Considered to be close to member of Parliament Kirron Kher, she was elected to the MC house in 2011 and became mayor the very next year as Congress candidate.

She switched allegiance to the BJP in 2014.

A lawyer, Malik is married to RK Malik, senior advocate at the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC). It’s believed that her family’s proximity to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda helped her get the mayoral post in 2012.

top news
Delhi Assembly elections on February 8, counting of votes on February 11
Delhi Assembly elections on February 8, counting of votes on February 11
For Delhi, BJP’s poll plank is development and ‘people-friendly’ measures
For Delhi, BJP’s poll plank is development and ‘people-friendly’ measures
Arvind Kejriwal tweets ‘five-word’ agenda after Delhi poll dates announcement
Arvind Kejriwal tweets ‘five-word’ agenda after Delhi poll dates announcement
‘Working to pacify’: BJP on Cong claim that it instigated JNU violence
‘Working to pacify’: BJP on Cong claim that it instigated JNU violence
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
After Tesla car, Elon Musk could send a ‘Cybertruck’ to Mars
After Tesla car, Elon Musk could send a ‘Cybertruck’ to Mars
‘Risky home dept not with capable leaders’: Saamana critiques Pawar’s experiment
‘Risky home dept not with capable leaders’: Saamana critiques Pawar’s experiment
0,6,6,6,6,6: KKR’s new recruit Tom Banton sets BBL on fire - Watch
0,6,6,6,6,6: KKR’s new recruit Tom Banton sets BBL on fire - Watch
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities