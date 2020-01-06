Raj Bala Malik set for second stint as Chandigarh mayor

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 16:45 IST

Chandigarh The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday nominated councillor Raj Bala Malik as its next nominee for the January 10 mayoral elections, guaranteeing her win as her party has two-thirds majority in the 26 member municipal corporation (MC) house.

The Congress, with just five members, has fielded councillor Gurbax Rawat as nominee.

This will be Malik’s second stint as mayor. Considered to be close to member of Parliament Kirron Kher, she was elected to the MC house in 2011 and became mayor the very next year as Congress candidate.

She switched allegiance to the BJP in 2014.

A lawyer, Malik is married to RK Malik, senior advocate at the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC). It’s believed that her family’s proximity to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda helped her get the mayoral post in 2012.